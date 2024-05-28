Congress wants to rob SC, ST, OBC reservation to appease Muslims: J P Nadda

Accusing Congress of being insensitive towards the SCs, STs and the OBCs, BJP National President J P Nadda said the party wants to rob their reservation to appease Muslims.

Addressing a public rally at Choltu in the tribal district of Kinnaur falling under Mandi Parliamentary constituency, Nadda claimed the BJP was committed to protecting the reservation rights of the people.

Besides Kinnaur, he addressed public meetings in Rampur and Shimla on Tuesday.

He praised the public welfare and development works done in the country during the tenure of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The enthusiasm and energy of the people makes it clear that the people of Himachal have decided to hand over the reins of the country to Modi for the third time. The BJP has changed the political discourse and political issue in India under the leadership of Modi. Ten years ago, India was involved in corruption and people used to think that India has become a corrupt country. Stories of corruption were heard every day. The common man had assumed that nothing was going to change in the country, however Modi made people believe that the country can change,” he contended.

“The people of Himachal will vote on June 1, to fulfill the resolve of developed India,” he said.

“Today, the character, definition, culture and way of working of the country’s politics have changed. Earlier, votes were sought in the name of caste, religion and region, but today India is taking rapid strides towards development,” he said.

After Corona epidemic and Ukraine war, the economic condition of countries like America, Europe, Japan and China deteriorated, but under the leadership of Modi, India’s economy has risen from tenth place to fifth in the world in 10 years, he said, asserting that after Modi becomes the PM for the third time, India’s economy will become the third largest economy in the world.