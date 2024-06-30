Every decision taken by NDA Govt against the spirit of reservation: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP for its reservation policy alleging that ever since the NDA Government came to power, every decision taken is against the basic spirit of reservation.

“The Constitution says that everyone should be respected according to the population by conducting caste census. This is what Baba Saheb, Lohia ji, and Netaji (Mulayam) wanted,” he pointed out.

Taking a dig at Union Minister Anupriya Patel for her letter to the chief minister regarding the OBCs, Yadav said those who are writing letters today are in effect defending the BJP.

Advertisement

The SP president was in Bharthana on Sunday afternoon to attend the wedding ceremony of Dibiyapur MLA Pradeep Yadav’s grandson Aryan.

While talking to media persons, he alleged that if the job figures of Delhi and Varanasi University are taken out, people from the PDA family won’t be more than 15 per cent.

He charged the BJP Government with playing with the examinations while pointing fingers at others. “This BJP Government could not conduct the NEET exam properly. The examinations were tampered with and a large number of youths and their families have been affected,” he said.

He further said under the tree plantation programme organised by his party on July 1, party leaders and workers should strengthen the roots of socialist ideology.

Akhilesh Yadav predicted that the BJP would lose the by-elections to be held for 10 assembly seats in UP very soon.

He congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning the T-20 World Cup.