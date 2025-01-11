Lecture on ‘One Nation One Election’ to be held on January 18 at Mahakumbh; Kovind to attend

A series of thought-provoking lectures on contemporary issues, along with discussions on religion, spirituality, and culture, are being organized at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

The Divya Prem Seva Mission from Haridwar will conduct a special lecture on ‘One Nation One Election – In the Context of Economic Political Reform and Developed India’ on January 18, with former President Ram Nath Kovind invited as the chief guest.

The lecture series at the Mission’s camp will include seven topics.

The first lecture on January 12 will be on Swami Vivekananda Sanatan Dharma ki Vaishvik Drishti.

The second, scheduled for January 17, will address “Bharat ki Gaurav Gatha Banam Atmaheenata ki Bhavana” (India’s Glorious Legacy vs. the Spirit of Inferiority).

The third, on January 18, will cover “One Nation One Election – Arthik Rajnitik Sudhar evam Viksit Bharat ke Sandarbh Mein” (One Nation, One Election: Economic and Political Reforms in the Context of a Developed India).

The fourth lecture, on January 20, will discuss “Vaishvik Aatankvad Samadhan – Bharatiya Sanskriti ke Pariprekshya Mein” (Global Terrorism Solutions – Indian Cultural Perspectives).

The fifth, on January 25, will focus on “Bharat ki Akhandta – Bhogolik aur Rajnitik Chunautiyan” (India’s Geographical and Political Challenges to Integrity).

The sixth, on January 31, will explore “Laingik Samaanata evam Mahila Sashaktikaran – Bharatiya Sanskriti ke Pariprekshya Mein” (Gender Equality and Women Empowerment: An Indian Cultural Perspective).

The seventh and final lecture, on February 6, will delve into “Social Media par Nijtata aur Suraksha – Yuvaon ke Pariprekshya Mein” (Privacy and Security on Social Media: Perspectives of the Youth).

Dr. Sunny Singh, the camp in-charge of Divya Prem Seva Mission at Maha Kumbh, stated that these lectures will feature eminent personalities and subject experts sharing insights on these contemporary themes, providing valuable perspectives on both cultural heritage and modern societal challenges.