Mahakumbh showcased India’s grandeur to the world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the ”Mahakumbh” showcased India’s grandeur to the world and effectively addressed doubts and apprehensions held by some regarding the nation’s capabilities.

”Mahakumbh is a manifestation of the collective resolve, devotion, and dedication of the people, inspired by their unwavering faith,” he added, making a suo motu statement in the Lok Sabha on the grand festival which recently concluded at Prayagraj.

The PM also remarked on the profound awakening of national consciousness witnessed during the Mahakumbh, highlighting how this consciousness propels the nation towards new resolutions and inspires their fulfillment.

He noted that when people speaking different languages and dialects chanted “Har Har Gange” at the Sangam, it reflected the essence of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and enhanced the spirit of oneness.

Mr Modi observed that the Mahakumbh demonstrated the absence of discrimination between the small and the great, showcasing India’s immense strength. Noting that the inherent unity within the nation is so profound that it overcomes all divisive efforts, the PM highlighted that this unity is a great fortune for Indians and a significant strength in a world facing fragmentation.

He emphasised that the Mahakumbh effectively addressed doubts and apprehensions held by some regarding the nation’s capabilities. ”This also gave a befitting reply to those who doubt our strength..”

Mr Modi highlighted that the connection to traditions, faith, and heritage is a valuable asset for contemporary India, reflecting the nation’s collective strength and cultural richness. Stressing that the Mahakumbh has yielded many invaluable outcomes, with the spirit of unity being its most sacred offering, the Prime Minister pointed out how people from every region and corner of the country came together in Prayagraj, setting aside individual egos and embracing the collective spirit of “we” over “I.”

Underlining the immense efforts required for the grand organisation of the Mahakumbh, comparing it to the legendary Bhagirath’s endeavor to bring the Ganga to Earth, Mr Modi mentioned his emphasis on the importance of “Sabka Prayas” during his address from the Red Fort. He noted that the Mahakumbh showcased India’s grandeur to the world.

Highlighting the transformative journey of the nation, drawing a parallel between the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya last year and the Mahakumbh this year, PM Modi remarked that these events reinforce the nation’s readiness for the next millennium.

He noted that pivotal moments in a nation’s history, much like in human history, serve as examples for generations to come. Mr Modi reflected on India’s historical milestones that awakened the nation and provided new direction, citing the spiritual resurgence during the Swadeshi movement, Swami Vivekananda’s iconic speech in Chicago, and key moments in India’s freedom struggle, such as the 1857 uprising, Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s “Delhi Chalo” call, and Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March.

“Prayagraj Mahakumbh is a similarly significant milestone, symbolising the awakened spirit of the nation”, he added.

He extended his heartfelt salutations to the countless citizens of the nation, whose efforts ensured the grand success of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the collective contributions of various individuals and groups in making the Mahakumbh a success, he acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the government, society, and all dedicated workers involved.