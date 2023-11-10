LDF to protest against Centre for denying financial aid

The CPI-M led ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on Friday decided to stage a protest at the national and the state level against the “Central government’s neglect and denial of financial aid” to the state.

Speaking at a press conference here after a meeting of the LDF, its convenor EP Jayarajan said that at the national level protest would be held in New Delhi in January.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers will participate in it along with all LDF MLAs and MPs, he said, adding that the state level protests will be held between November 18 and December 24.

Jayarajan said the Centre is not giving assistance to Kerala for the state is genuinely eligible. The Centre is denying aid of Rs 58000 crore to the state, he said.

He alleged that the 18 UDF MPs elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala are not making any intervention against the neglect shown to Kerala by the Centre government.

The ruling Left Front government the other day informed the High Court that the state is reeling under a huge financial crisis. The state government had made such a statement in its affidavit submitted to the High Court in a matter related to repaying a depositor of the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) Ltd.

The Congress-led UDF and the BJP have alleged that it is the extravagance of the LDF government that has put the state in an unprecedented financial crisis.

At a time when the state is reeling under acute financial crisis, the government has organised a week-long celebration, Keraleeyam 2023 by spending crores of rupees, they alleged.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has also come down heavily on the state government. He said the government is spending crores of rupees to organize big celebrations and build swimming pools in ministerial buildings while social security pensions to the poor are not being paid.