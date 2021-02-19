A day after a lawyer couple was brutally murdered in broad daylight, the Telangana High Court took suo moto cognizance of the incident. Chief Justice Hima Kohli described the killing as “most unfortunate” and called for severe action against the culprits.The High Court has issued notices to the state government for a thorough probe into the killing.

The lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani were waylaid and hacked to death by unidentified assailants on a road in broad daylight. The incident took place on Wednesday in Kalvacherla in Peddapalli district. The lawyer couple was returning to Hyderabad after attending a hearing in a local court in Mathani.

During his last moments, Vaman Rao reportedly named a local leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as being responsible for the attack. Vaman Rao’s family members had also alleged that a local TRS leader was behind the attack.

The FIR has named Vaman Vasantha Rao , Kunta Srinivas and Akkapaka Kumar.

According to the complaint filed by the father of Gattu Vaman Rao the killing was carried out because of the grudge over construction of Pedamma Temple and illegal house construction by TRS leader Kunta Srinivas. Following the arrest of the accused, the TRS has suspended its mandal president Kunta Srinivas.

Congress state unit president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder of the lawyer couple alleging that the top TRS leadership was behind the murder.

He also added that the Congress party would meet the chief justice of Telangana High Court and write to Chief Justice of India.

Reddy suspected the TRS backed sand mafia was behind the murder and criticised chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his silence. Blaming the state government for the double murder BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded a comprehensive inquiry by the sitting judge of the high court following his visit to the Peddapalli district hospital where the bodies were kept.