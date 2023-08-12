BJP Muslim woman from Maharashtra leader murdered in MP

A Muslim woman leader of the minority front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Nagpur in Maharashtra was allegedly murdered and her body thrown into a river in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The police said on Friday evening that they had rounded up three suspects, including the woman’s husband and his two accomplices in connection with the case.

According to the police, the BJP leader, Sana Khan alias Heena had come to Jabalpur about 11 days ago but had gone missing since.

Her family members, including her brother, had lodged a complaint about her missing at Nagpur. The family had suspected that Sana might have been murdered.

A team of the Nagpur police had come to Jabalpur and launched an investigation with the help of MP Police into the matter and subsequently nabbed one Amit Sahu alias Pappu, whom Sana had reportedly married in court six months ago.

Amit owns a dhaba in Jabalpur and lives in the Gorabazar area of the city.

The police also nabbed Amit’s employee Jitendra Gaur and friend Rajendra Singh in connection with the incident.

During the probe, Gaur told the police that he had washed blood stains from Amit’s car a few days ago.

On the basis of that information, police nabbed Amit.

Police officials said during interrogation, Amit confessed to having bludgeoned Sana to death in his rented apartment at Rajula colony in Jabalpur after the two had a dispute over money and other issues.

He, along with his friend Rajendra Singh, then disposed off her body by wrapping it in plastic and throwing it into the Hiran river near Jabalpur.

The police are searching for the body on the basis of information provided by the arrested accused.

A police team from Maharashtra would take custody of the three accused and take them to Nagpur, where the case was registered at Manakpur police station on the complaint lodged by Sana’s family.