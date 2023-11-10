Himachal Pradesh HC takes suo moto cognizance of complaint against DGP

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday took suo moto cognizance of the complaint filed by a Palampur businessman against the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua issued notice to the State government, impleading the respondents Secretary Home, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kangra and Shimla districts in the matter.

The court took notice of the complaint submitted to Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao by Noida based businessman Nishant Sharma from Palampur.

Additional Advocate General, Pranay Pratap Singh, accepted service of notice on behalf of the respondents. The court has asked the state government to submit the status report before the next date of hearing scheduled on November 16.

It is pertinent to mention that the businessman had addressed a press conference at Palampur and charged the DGP of intimidating him and had also stated of having filed a complaint to SP Kangra on 28 October.

The DGP had also registered an FIR against the businessman in Shimla, alleging an attempt to malign his reputation.

The businessman feared threat to his life and family as earlier attempts had been made by some goons at Bhasunag in Dharamshala and Gurgaon to attack him.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena had also assured of investigation in the complaint filed by the businessman and after the assessment, security cover will be extended to him.