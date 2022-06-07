Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was questioned by the Delhi Police over a threat letter that was recently received by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, official sources said on Tuesday.

Bishnoi, according to reports, has denied any role in the alleged death threat and has stated that he is not involved.

The Special Cell interrogated Bishnoi because he had earlier threatened to kill Salman Khan for the latter’s alleged involvement in the infamous blackbuck poaching case.

Salim Khan, 87, was handed an unsigned, hand-written threat letter addressed to him and his son Salman by an unknown individual on a bench where he typically rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade on Sunday morning about 7.30 a.m., according to the Mumbai Police.

The letter is signed with some initials that the authorities are looking into to see if they are connected to any previous occurrences involving Salman Khan.

The police are also looking for clues in the area’s CCTV footage and asking locals for any information about the threat letter.

(with inputs from IANS)