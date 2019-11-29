A 25-year-old tribal law student has been allegedly abducted and gang-raped by a group of 12 armed men at a brick kiln near her law campus in Ranchi.

All the 12 accused have been arrested, police said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged by the survivor with Kanke police station on Wednesday.

According to the FIR the incident happened at around 5.30 pm on November 26 when she was with a male friend at Sangrampur area in the city outskirts, a a statement issued by police said.

A car, a motorcycle, a pistol, eight mobile phones and the cellphone snatched from the survivor have been seized from the possession of the accused, the statement added.

The complaint said, “Some men overpowered the woman’s friend and abducted her to a nearby brick kiln, where they took turns to rape her.”

The accused have been arrested in subsequent raids led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabh Kumar Jha.

(With PTI inputs)