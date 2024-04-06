Five nabbed for alleged gang-rape, BJP protests

Barabani Police has arrested five persons from Birbhum for alleged gang-rape of a Class IX girl in Chinchuria Village near Asansol today.

The incident has created a stir in Chinchuria and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started an agitation and road blockade on this issue.

Sunil Choudhury, Commissioner of Police (CP) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said that after getting the complaint Barabani Police started investigations and arrested five persons from neighbouring Birbhum district.

The girl has been sent to Asansol District Hospital for medical examination and cases have been lodged under Pocso Act also.

District hospital sources said that the condition of the 15-year-old is stable and doctors have been monitoring her health conditions.

The girl’s father has lodged a written complaint at Barabani police station alleging that his daughter has been picked up outside his house and gang-raped.

The five accused persons have come to a local fair, police said. Out of seven people, police have already arrested five.

The Class IX final examinations have been going on and today the victim could not sit for the examination, even tomorrow there will be examination.

The Barabani Police are trying to convince the school to help her to sit for the rest of the examinations. Police said that all the five persons named in the FIR have been arrested. The accused will be taken on police remand for further interrogations.

The BJP is staging a protest since afternoon today alleging deteriorating law and order situation and safety of women.