Landmark decisions by PM Modi to Empower Women

While addressing the nation for the ninth time from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on giving priority to change in mindset toward women.

Here is a list of initiatives PM took. 8 Years 8 Schemes to Empower Women, under PM Modi’s leadership.

Triple Talaq

In 2017, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court declared instant talaq or triple talaq unconstitutional, calling it against the teachings of Islam.

“Our Muslim daughters used to face a lot of trouble in going for studies because of being harassed on the streets. They have a sense of security now,” said PM Modi after the SC decision on Triple Talaq One Muslim women said, We had high hopes from Modi that he will ban triple talaq and give us the right to fight it. Muslim women can now take legal recourse if they are separated by triple talaq.

9 crore+ free LPG

Under the Ujjwala scheme, the government gives free gas connections to the women of poor families. Only one connection is given to one woman in the family. A subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder will be available only on the LPG connection taken under the Ujjwala scheme.

Nirbhaya Scheme

Categorised under the National Mission for Safety of Women in the Demand of Grant, the Budget 2022 stated an allocation of Rs 200 crore for the Nirbhaya Fund for the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure the safety of women in the country and optimise the efficacy of the scheme. Previously in Budget 2021-22, Rs 180 crore was allocated for this purpose, thus indicating an 11.11% increase in the budget for the framework.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

In 2015, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme was launched by PM Modi in Haryana, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme ensures the survival, protection, and education of girl children. The scheme aims to address issues of the declining sex ratio over the past few years, create social awareness, and enhance the efficiency of welfare services developed for girls.

PM Awaas Yojana

Under this scheme, 122 lakh houses have been approved for construction, out of which 65 lakh houses have been completed. The central government is working to provide houses to the poor under PM Awas Yojana. The objective of PM Awas Yojana of the Modi government is to make the poor financially empowered.

Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts

Sukanya Samridhi Yojana is for girls up to 18 years of age. Earlier this limit was 10 years. But, recently the government has changed it to 18 years. Sukanya is currently getting 7.6 percent interest (Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Interest rate) annually. This scheme has been operated by the Modi government to save the future of the girl child below the age of 10 years from the financial crisis of the country.

Ladli Scheme

In 2008, The scheme was started by the Central Government. Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided so that the birth of daughters will be encouraged.

Sainik Schools

In order to promote women's participation in the Army, this is the first time in the country's 57-year history that the doors of a Sainik School have been opened to girl students.