13 theme based polling stations of 149 women managed PSs.

Following the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, a total of 149 women managed polling stations in Jalpaiguri parliamentary constituency.

Of them, 13 polling have been set up for showcasing unique themes.

According to official records, a total of 9,58,611 male and 9,27,339 female voters will exercise their franchise in Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha polls tomorrow. A total of 1,904 polling stations have been set up. CAPF will be deployed in all polling premises.

In Rajganj Assembly area, two theme-based polling stations will showcase ‘Democracy for all women’s participation for brighter democracy’. A polling station at Jalpaiguri Sadar has been set up for ‘Women participation in elections’. A women-managed polling station at Maynaguri will display ‘Biggest festival of democracy’. Environment is the theme of a polling station at Dhupguri and ‘Plant tree, save life’ is another theme at Banarhat polling station.

‘Encourage today’s youth for voting’, was one of the themes at Malbazar, when Kranti polling station was selected for showcasing tourism and Meteli for tea plantations.

Women managed eco-friendly polling station was set up at Nagrakata.