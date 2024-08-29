Lakhpati Didi groups help in nation building: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged that Lakhpati Didis are ensuring their participation in nation building through self-help groups.

Commenting on a post on X by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Prime Minister said on Thursday:

“Union Minister Shri@ChouhanShivraj ji writes that Lakhpati didis are ensuring their participation in nation building through self-help groups. Unprecedented work for women welfare is being done for the last 10 years so that women in the country can move ahead, become prosperous and rich and establish new dimensions of progress. Educational, social, economic and political empowerment of women has been ensured.”

The Lakhpati Didi scheme functions under the Rural Development Ministry. It has Self-Help Group members who earn an annual household income of Rs one lakh or more.

The Didis serve as an inspiration to the community, not solely for their income, but for their transformation journey through adopting sustainable livelihood practices (farm or non-farm or service), effectively managing resources, and achieving a decent standard of life.

The SHG groups have fostered collective action and mutual support, while also serving as conduits for crucial financial literacy, skill development, and livelihood assistance.