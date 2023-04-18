LAHDC resolves to ban entry of media houses, celebrities who maligned Dalai Lama

Taking a tough stand against the media houses and celebrities who were in the forefront in defaming the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama by triggering a controversy against him, Leh’s Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) on Tuesday adopted a resolution banning their entry particularly during the G20 Group meetings in Ladakh.

The resolution was unanimously passed as the two days meeting of the General House of the LAHDC began in Leh. The resolution also sought a ban on their entry in Ladakh for the coverage of pre-G20 meetings.

Before the beginning of the session, Chief Executive Councillor Tashi Gyalson condemned the conspiracy to defame the DalaiLama and demanded an apology from the media houses and celebrities who misinterpreted a video of the spiritual and temporal leader.

Cutting across the party lines, all councillors wanted the entry of such persons and media houses banned in Leh. Gyalson later moved the resolution that was unanimously passed by the general house of LAHDC.

The resolution said that certain media houses, individuals and social media influencers should be stopped from entering Ladakh unless they apologise for having levelled such allegations against the Dalai Lama.

A controversy had recently erupted when a brief video-clip in which the Dalai Lama was seen asking a boy to suck his tongue went viral. Buddhist organisations alleged that the video was doctored to malign the Dalai Lama.