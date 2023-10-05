Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama expresses grief over loss of life in Sikkim flash flood

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, has expressed his grief over the loss of life and widespread damage to property that occurred in Sikkim as a result of the flash flood on Tuesday night, his office informed on Wednesday in a press statement

According to the press statement, “In a letter to Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, today, His Holiness the Dalai Lama expressed his sadness about the loss of life and widespread damage to property that has occurred in Sikkim as a result of the flash flood that took place in the Teesta River Valley last night.”

“I offer my condolences to families who have lost loved ones,” he wrote, “as well as others affected by this disaster, and pray for their welfare,” Dalai Lama said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader further said that, as a mark of his solidarity with the people of Sikkim, he has asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation towards relief and rescue efforts.

“I commend the State government and other concerned authorities for all they are doing to provide relief to people affected by this calamity. As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Sikkim, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation towards relief and rescue efforts,” Dalai Lama said.

As many as 43 people, including army soldiers and civilians, have been reported missing after South Lhonak Lake, situated in North West Sikkim experienced a glacial lake outburst and triggered flash floods due to incessant rainfall in the region.

Around 3,000-4,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday in and around Rangpo and 5 relief camps were also opened in the district, said an official.

The heavy downpour that triggered the lake outburst reportedly damaged over 150 houses in the Industrial Belt (IBM) at Rangpo, on the banks of river Teesta.

Many homes near the River Teesta, situated in Gangtok’s Singtam have been evacuated. Additionally, temporary relief facilities have been established in the town’s Singtam Senior Secondary School, added officials.