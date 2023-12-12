The Dalai Lama in Sikkim after 13 yrs

The 14th Dalai Lama arrived in the State Capital of Sikkim today on a three-day visit to Sikkim after a gap of 13 years. His Holiness was extended a gracious reception upon his touch down at the Libing Army Helipad in Gangtok by Tibetan representatives , Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other officials.

Senior Sikkim state government officials and representatives from the Tibetan Parliament, Tibetan Settlement Office and Local Tibetan Assembly were also present to greet the revered spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Siliguri from Sikkim.

Advertisement