# India

Ladakh: Lamochen remembers Kargil bravehearts

ANI | New Delhi | July 26, 2023 7:13 am

On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas (photo:ANI)

On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a briefing was conducted at Lamochen (Dras) on Tuesday by Indian Army. The event commenced with an audio-visual narration of the battles which showcased the Kargil War as it unfolded.

The Kargil War saw soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors. The vivid narrations, in the backdrop of the very mountains where the fierce battles were fought, recreated scenes of each battle and the venue reverberated with tales of bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.

The narrations of battle followed by reminiscences of actions by the war heroes themselves, brought to life the bravery, indomitable spirit and everlasting zeal of our braves.
The event was graced by the presence of the War Heroes and Veer Naris, Veer Matas and relatives of the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives during the war.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to pay tribute to the bravery and valour of the Kargil war Heroes who spearheaded Operation Vijay which culminated in the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces.

