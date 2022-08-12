Follow Us:
Labourer killed, 8 injured in acid tank blast at Chittorgarh zinc plant

The injured were rushed to Chittorgarh and Udaipur government hospitals, the Superintendent of Police in Chittorgarh Ranjan Dushyant told SNS when contacted.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | August 12, 2022 8:43 pm

One labourer was killed and eight others were injured in an acid tank blast at Hindustan Zink Plant located under Gangrar police station in Chittorgarh district on Friday evening.

The deceased labourer is yet to be identified, he added.

Meanwhile, Union Jal Shakti Minister G S Shekhawat, in his tweet, expressed his shock over the accident and hoped for early recovery of the injured.

