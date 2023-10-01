PM to visit Sanwalia Seth temple in Chittorgarh on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chittorgarh on Monday where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many developmental works besides holding a BJP public meeting ahead of the assembly polls due in December.

After Monday’s visit, the PM will embark on his public meeting in the CM Gehlot’s bastion at Jodhpur on October 5, where he will flag off new trains and inaugurate the airport’s building.

The state BJP and senior party leaders, including Union ministers from Rajasthan, are busy in making fool-proof arrangements with the district administration for the PM’s rally and mobilizing party workers to show the party’s strength.

