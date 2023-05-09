A 51-feet-tall statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Behari Vajpayee, said to be his tallest statue in India, has been unveiled in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Gopal Bhargava, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh and other dignitaries were present at the unveiling ceremony of the statue.

The statue has been installed at the park created near Lakha Banjara Lake in the city by Sagar Smart City Development Authority. The park has also been named as the Atal Park.

The statue’s weight is said to be around seven tons and its cost is nearly Rs 66 lakh. It is reported to be made of octo alloy, which is an alloy comprising the eight metals of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, iron and mercury.