‘Lotus is our face in this election’: PM Modi clarifies in Rajasthan

Ruling out all possibility of projecting any Chief Ministerial candidate in Rajasthan’s assembly polls due in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Lotus was the only face in this election and it should be in bloom.

“Is chunav mein, hamara ek hi chehra hai, vo hai kamal. Hamara umeedvar sirf kamal hai. Hamaree Umeed Kamal, Umeed Kamal. isliye ek jutata ke saath kamal ko jitane ke liye BJP workers kam karen (In this election, we have only one face, that is Lotus. Our hope is Lotus. Our candidate is just Lotus, so BJP workers should work with unity to make Lotus bloom and win)”, Modi said while addressing a political rally of state BJP at Chittorgarh after paying obeisance at the Sanwaria Seth Temple near Chittorgarh.

Narendra Modi lashed out heavily at Congress saying that it had definitely formed the government by telling lies, but could not run it. While sitting, getting up, sleeping and waking up, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was busy in saving the Chief Minister’s chair and half of the Congress was busy in removing him from the chair.

“Gehlot was busy in saving his son and uprooting someone else’s son, but in the matter of looting, there was consensus in the entire Congress. Here criminals, rioters, corrupt people and Congress leaders are considering themselves as the government, such a government should not last even for a day”, he appealed to the public.

Moving head the poll campaign led by the State BJP President C P Joshi to whom he hailed his today’s development works for Rs.7000 cr, Modi said that the culture of Rajasthan was to be proud of its heritage, but the five-year Congress government has ruined the credibility of Rajasthan.

Modi alleged that whenever Congress felt that it was going to lose the elections, it started making false announcements. Campaigns from government treasury, and the same efforts were being made in Rajasthan too.

Recalling CM Gehlot’s statement that PM should take a gurantee on his projects and assure that these would not be stopped, if comes to power, Modi rapped, ”

Chief Minister Gehlotji knows that the countdown for the departure of the government in Rajasthan has started. People sitting in Delhi may not believe it, but Gehlotji knows that the government is going”.

He continued his tirade against Gehlot, “That is why they are requesting me that their schemes should not be stopped after the formation of BJP government. In a way he has congratulated BJP. Thank you Gehlotji because you accepted defeat. If you have accepted honestly, then Modi is many times more honest than you. I assure that the BJP government will try to make the public welfare schemes started by you even better”.

Assuring public for transparent government if voted to power, Modi said, “Those who have looted money, committed corruption and harassed the poor, action will definitely be taken against them. No matter how much these people abuse Modi, strict action against corruption will continue”.

He made a big assurance, “If the government is formed, every poor person in Rajasthan will be given a permanent roof and a tap connection will be provided to every house”.

On the alleged competitive examiantion paper leak scams and mafia, he jibed,

“We used to hear about the mine mafia, but here the paper leak mafia has flourished. I assure the youth that those who play with their future will be held accountable in the underworld. Action will be taken against them”.

Reminding of Udaipur’s Kanahiya Lal beheading case, he emotionally said, ” I am saying with a very sad heart that when it comes to crime, Rajasthan comes on top. Our Rajasthan is infamous when it comes to anarchy, riots, stone pelting. Our Rajasthan is ruined due to atrocities on women and atrocities on Dalits”.

“Whatever happened in Udaipur was never imagined. Some people slit the throat of a tailor and make a video of it. Rajasthan does not betray even the enemy. The Congress government sees vote bank in that also. Congress has created such an image in the world of Rajasthan. It is difficult to celebrate Teej-festival peacefully, one keeps worrying about when riots will break out, when stones will be showered”, he further stressed.

Quoting the women atrocity cases of Barmer, Jamwaramgarh, Bhilwara etc, Modi said now the women in Rajasthan wanted to bring BJP for the best of their secutiy and Modi would gurantee it.

Like his September 25 address at Surajpura (Vatika) near Jaipur, he stood in an open jeep at the meeting place and went among the party’s women dressed in saffron colour sari. Flower petals were showered on his convoy. The women workers were marching ahead of his open jeep. This was Modi’s 10th visit to Rajasthan in last 11 months.

Among others who shared the dias included state BJP President Joshi, former CM Vashundhara Raje and local MLAs and MPs.