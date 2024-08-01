Laadli Behnas to get Rs 250 on 10 August, instead of 1 August: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Thursday that women beneficiaries of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ would get the monthly Rs 1,250 and an additional Rs 250 gift for the festival of Rakshabandhan on 10 August.

Earlier on 23 July, the CM had announced that the Laadli Behnas would be paid the Rs 250 gift on 1 August.

Addressing a ‘Laadli Behna’ function at Chitrakoot in MP today, the CM said that though the festival of Rakhi is on 19 August, but festivities would be conducted throughout the month of Saawan.

Dr Yadav said the Laadli Behnas along with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana would get domestic gas cylinder for Rs 450 only.

The CM also laid the foundation of, and dedicated to the public, construction works worth Rs 131 crore during the event.

As per the CM, the Laadli Behnas would get Rs 1500 for the month of August.