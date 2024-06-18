Kisan Samman Nidhi is the world’s largest direct benefit transfer scheme: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has now become the world’s largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.

“Till now, Rs 3.15 lakh crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of crores of farmer families across the country. Additionally, Rs 700 crore has been deposited into the accounts of farmers in the Varanasi district. I am happy that technology has been utilised more effectively in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to ensure all beneficiaries receive their entitled benefits. Just a few months ago, during the Bharat Sankalp Yatra, more than one crore farmers joined this scheme,” he claimed.

After assuming office as the Prime Minister for the third time, Narendra Modi arrived in Kashi on Tuesday on a two-day visit and addressed a farmers’ rally at Mehdiganj.

The PM released the 17th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Through this, Rs 20,000 crore will be disbursed to 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers across the country.

The PM also provided Krishi Sakhi certificates to over 30,000 women from self-help groups.

Later in the evening, he will worship at the Vishwanath temple and participate in the Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh ghat.

The PM said, “We have witnessed the work of sisters as Asha workers. Sisters play a crucial role in advancing Digital India. Now, we will see farming getting new strength in the form of Krishi Sakhi. Today, 30,000 certificates have been awarded to support groups under Krishi Sakhi, which is currently operational in 12 states. In the near future, thousands of groups across the country will be integrated into this programme. This initiative will also help in creating three crore Lakhpati Didis, and the state government has worked with full dedication whenever it got the opportunity.”

He said that farmers are becoming self-reliant and have become leaders in agricultural exports.

“Today, Langra mango of Varanasi, Radish of Jaunpur, Ladyfinger of Ghazipur and many such products are reaching foreign markets. With the creation of One District, One Product, and export hub at the district level, expertise is increasing and the production is also of export quality. Our goal now is to take the country to new heights in the global market and my dream is to promote the mantra of having one or the other treasure of India on every dining table across the world, whether it’s coarse grains, crops with medicinal properties, or natural farming. A big support system for farmers is being developed through the PM Kisan Samridhi. It is not possible to imagine farming without the involvement of our mothers, who are present here in such large numbers. Therefore, we are expanding the roles of mothers and sisters to steer farming towards new horizons,” he added.

PM Modi said along with Kashi, crores of farmers from villages across the country are standing with us.

“Today from my Kashi, I greet all the farmer brothers and sisters associated with technology and the citizens of the country in every corner of India. Rs 20,000 crore of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has reached the bank accounts of crores of farmers across the country. Today, a big step has been taken towards making 3 crore sisters Lakhpati Didi. We will ensure them both respect and new sources of income. I convey my best wishes to all our farmer families and mothers and sisters,” he said.

Expressing his commitment in his third term, the PM said, “I have considered youth, women power and the poor as strong pillars of India. At the beginning of my third term, as soon as I formed the government, the first decision I took was related to farmers and poor families. Whether to build houses for 3 crore poor families across the country or to extend the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, these decisions will help crores of people. Today’s programme is also going to strengthen this path of developed India”.

Talking about the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said, “The mandate given by the people of the country in this election is truly unprecedented. It has created a new history. It has rarely been seen in a democratic country in the world that an elected government returns to power for a third consecutive time. The public has shown this as well. This happened in India 60 years ago, and since then, no government in India has achieved such a hat-trick. You have bestowed this good fortune upon us and upon your servant Modi. In a country like India, where the aspirations of the youth are so high, where the dreams are the basis of the people, giving an opportunity to a government to serve again after 10 years of work is a huge trust.”

The PM said that more than 31 crore women have participated in this election. This is the highest number of women voters in a country in the entire world. This number is around the entire population of America. This beauty and strength of India’s democracy also attracts the whole world.

“I also express my gratitude to every voter of Varanasi for making the celebration of democracy successful. This is a matter of pride for the people of Varanasi also. The people of Kashi have elected not only the MP but also the PM for the third time. So I double congratulate you,” he said.

The PM said that this election held in India for the 18th Lok Sabha fully presents before the world the vastness of India’s democracy, the supporters of India’s democracy, the breadth of India’s democracy, and the depth of the roots of India’s democracy. More than 64 crore people of the country voted in this election. There is no bigger election than this anywhere in the world, where such a large number of people take part in voting.

“Even if all the voters of G7 are added together, India’s number of voters is one-and-a-half times more than theirs. Even if all the voters of the European Union are added together, India’s number of voters is still two-and-a-half times more than them,” he claimed.

The Varanasi MP, while thanking the people of Kashi for supporting him, said: “With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Mother Ganga and of the people of Kashi, I have got the good fortune of becoming the prime servant of the country for the third time. The people of Kashi have blessed me by electing me as their representative for the third consecutive time. Like I’ve been adopted. I belong here. Despite such heat, you all have come here in large numbers to give blessings and seeing your penance, even the Sun God started showering some coolness”.

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, UP governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Jitin Prasada, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with several UP Ministers and BJP leaders, were present