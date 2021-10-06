Kerala schools reopening: Ministers submit guidelines to CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was apprised of plans and guidelines to reopen schools from 1 November.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George and Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty prepared the guidelines stating that schools would reopen in hybrid mode as online classes would continue for those students unable to reach schools.

The guideline stated that in the first phase, the children in each class would be divided into batches to keep number of students in conformity with the Covid-19 protocols, although schools with lesser number of students can do away with forming batches.

Specially-abled children should not come to schools in the first phase, according to the guidelines.

Guidelines stipulated that all teaching and non-teaching staff must be fully vaccinated.

A school-level helpline should be set up, as per the guidelines. A detailed guideline on academic activities will be issued later. School-level staff council meetings, PTA meetings and various meetings at different levels including the meeting headed by district Collectors to be held in this regard.

All teachers are required to attend school on weekdays.

Schools should keep a medical examination register and prepare sick rooms for children with symptoms.

As many as 3,60,57,645 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.