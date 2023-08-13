Kerala: NIA conducts raids at houses of former PFI members

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at the houses of banned extremist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in multiple locations in the districts of Malappuram, Kannur and Kollam.

Raids were conducted at the houses of former PFI members – Parampilpadi Tayil Hamsa in Vengara, Yakooti in Parampil in Alathiyur Kalam, Hanifa in Niramaruthur Chola in Tanur and Jafar in Rangator Padikaparam in Malappuram. Searches were conducted at three houses of the former PFI members in Kodaparamba, Kannur City and Pallipram in Kannur and at one centre in Kollam.

The raids were conducted to trace out the financial resources of the banned organization. After the organization was banned, the NIA conducted raids at PFI centres across the country. Today’s raids are a continuation of that process.

There are indications that some documents related to financial transactions for the PFI were seized in the raids. The raids, which started early in the morning, took place simultaneously at all the locations.

Two weeks back, the NIA had attached the Green Valley Academy in Malappuram’s Manjeri, allegedly used by the PFI for providing arms and physical training to its members.

According to the NIA, Green Valley Academy is among the PFI’s oldest and biggest arms and pPhysical training centres in Kerala. The PFI was banned by the Union Home Ministry in September 2022.