Give us at least 30 MPs from Bengal: Amit Shah in Balurghat

Union home minister Amit Shah today slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the attacks on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bhupatinagar and Enforcement Directorate ( ED) in Sandeshkhali.

Amit Shah today said, “Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to save the people, who were involved in the bomb blast in Bhupatinagar, by attacking the NIA officials. Similarly, TMC-backed goons attacked ED officials in Sandeshkhali, where women were being tortured.”

Addressing an election rally near Balurghat in South Dinajpur today for two BJP candidates, Sukanta Majumdar, state BJP president and contestant from Balurghat and Khagen Murmu, candidate from Maldah (Uttar), Mr Shah said, “Stern action will be taken against the culprits in both the cases. Mamata Banerjee has converted ‘Sonar Bangla’ into ‘Bomar Bangla’. People are fed up with Mamata Banerjee’s misrule. If she continues to rule here, Sandeshkhali-like incidents will come up across the state. People should dislodge the TMC government so that BJP can come to power for the development of Bengal, which is lagging behind,” Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah also thanked the audience for electing 18 MPs from Bengal in 2019 and urged the audience to elect at least 30 MPs from Bengal in 2024 so that the BJP can bag 370 seats to bring Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term.

Coming down heavily on Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Union home minister Amit Shah said, “Mamata Banerjee has been misleading the people on the issue of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). People can apply without fear. What is the problem of Mamata Banerjee if the undocumented migrants (sharanarthi) Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist get citizenship in Bengal? Mamata Banerjee is welcoming infiltrators because they are her vote bank. We are committed to implement the CAA despite your opposition.”

“If Mamata Banerjee rules here, infiltration will continue. If the BJP comes to power in Bengal we will stop infiltration like Assam,” Mr Shah added.

The Union minister showcased Ram Temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, the Muslim women (protection of rights on marriage) Act against triple talaq and other central government’s projects criticized both the Congress and TMC for advocating Muslims Personal Law.