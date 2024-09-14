Kerala man dies after idli stuck in his throat during eating competition

A 50-year-old man at Kanjikode in Kerala’s Palakkad met with a tragic end after an idli stuck in his throat during an eating competition organised in connection with the Onam celebrations.

The deceased, Suresh , a truck driver, is a native of Alamaram in Kanjikode .

The incident took place on Saturday around 3:30 pm. Suresh tried to gobble up three idlis together when he showed signs of distress. Though he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved

The competition was organised by a youth group in Kollapura near Kanjikode. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

A similar incident was reported from Palakkad in 2014. A 52-year-old man at Athikode near Chittur in Palakkad died when the idli he was eating as part of a competition stuck in his throat on Thiruvonam day in 2014