Master the art of perfect idlis in minutes: Say goodbye to ordinary breakfasts

Idli is a soft, fluffy, and light steamed rice cake. For centuries, this traditional south Indian dish gained a lot of popularity in India and around the world. It’s not just a breakfast item; it’s comfort and nourishment for many people. Whether taken with sambhar and coconut chutney or just a dollop of ghee, idlis are a wholesome and perfect meal loved by people of all ages. Let’s dive into the history, its benefits, and a modern twist on this timeless dish.

The origins and appeal of idli

The origins of idli dates back to ancient times. Although its history was in dispute, it is said that the first written record of the dish was mentioned in Tamil literature, dating back to the 10th century.

Advertisement

It could eventually become an essential breakfast in South India and, over time, spread to the rest of the country. Its appeal is lightness, digestibility, and the use of flavors.

Advertisement

Idli is made from a batter of fermented rice and urad dal (black lentils), which makes it gluten-free and rich in carbohydrates and proteins. The fermentation process not only enhances the flavor but also increases the bioavailability of nutrients, making it easier to digest and absorb essential vitamins and minerals.

Nutritional value

The perfect idlis are low on calories and rich in the necessary nutrients. A serving of an idli is a good source of carbohydrates, providing energy; while fermentation process adds beneficial probiotics to the dish that aid in gut health.

The fiber content from rice and dal is high in support of digestion, and protein helps in the development and repair of muscles.

Also, idlis are highly versatile and can be readily prepared with any combination of ingredients according to an individual’s choice and dietary need. You can add carrots, spinach, or similar other vegetables for added nutrition. Chutneys and sambhars make it easy to elaborate on this simple dish.

Idli is a most popular dish of south India. Rava Idli can be ready very quickly. You can make it easily in few minutes by Patanjali rava idli instant mix. You can serve it with sambhar, chutney etc.#PatanjaliProducts #RavaIdli #InstantMix pic.twitter.com/7QzNkhtXSs — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) January 30, 2025

Modern twist: Patanjali Rava Idli instant mix

For those who are always on the go and looking for convenience without compromising on taste or nutrition, Patanjali Rava Idli Instant Mix comes to the rescue.

This ready-to-use mix simplifies the process of making perfect idlis, allowing you to enjoy the classic dish with minimal effort. Simply add water to the mix, steam, and your idlis are ready in minutes!

Patanjali Rava Idli Instant Mix is popular for its quality ingredient and health-conscious formulation. Full of the goodness of semolina (rava) and other natural ingredients, it is a much lighter version, but is not less tasty.

One can use it to make a good South Indian breakfast in a rush or when one feels like a South Indian dish without spending a lot of time in the kitchen.

Idli is not only a delicious dish but also an extremely versatile one. You can enjoy this as a light breakfast, a mid-day snack, or even as part of a healthy dinner. Whether you’re eating it at a restaurant or preparing it at home, idli adapts well to all occasions.

The addition of Patanjali Rava Idli Instant Mix has even made that popular dish accessible to everybody so that all who seek freshly prepared homemade idlis can now do so without the grinding hassle from scratch.