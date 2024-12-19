Ajay Rai announces ex gratia for worker died during Congress agitation

Even as politics is heating up over the death of a party worker at the Congress office in Lucknow during its agitation on Wednesday, Prabhat Pandey’s last rites were performed in Gorakhpur on Thursday.

Congress State President Ajay Rai, who arrived here to pay his last respect to the departed soul, got angry and even pledged by his sacred thread, “Look at this, we are 24 carat Brahmins, we are not liars, we are devotees of Mahadev”.

The state Congress president announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of deceased Prabhat Pandey (30) and assured that he would always stand by them in their fight for justice.

There was a little drama at the Baba Muktidham during the cremation where BJP workers raised slogans against Congress leaders.

Later, Congress workers too raised anti-police and anti-government slogans while the BJP workers raised slogans against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. In view of the soaring tensions, the police came forward to disperse the crowd.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against unknown persons for the death of Prabhat Pandey and the police were investigating the case. However, reports said there were no injury marks on the body of the deceased and a postmortem report hints at heart attack leading to his death.