STF Inspector succumbs to injuries sustained in Shamli encounter

Special Task Force (STF) Inspector Sunil Kumar, who was critically injured in an encounter with criminals in Shamli on Monday night, died during treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday.

The STF killed four dreaded criminals, including Arshad, who had a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, during the encounter. Inspector Sunil Kumar had sustained critical injuries in the operation.

Shamli SP Ramsevak Gautam said that after receiving information about Inspector Sunil Kumar’s death, a team was sent to Gurugram. He added that the Inspector had been hit by four bullets during the encounter and was under the observation of doctors following a five-hour operation at Medanta in Gurugram.

An encounter ensued on Monday night between the STF Meerut unit and members of the Mukim Kala and Kagga gangs in UP’s Shamli district. Heavy firing lasted for 30 minutes near Udpur village, with over 40 rounds exchanged from both sides. The area was sealed after four miscreants were killed in the police operation.

STF SP Brijesh Kumar Mishra said that Inspector Sunil was a resident of Mussoorie village in Meerut. Sunil had previously served in the Armed Forces and was a company commander in the PAC before joining the STF 25 years ago.

He was involved in many encounters, including those with Dadua and Thokiya, and played a key role in eliminating many criminals. Apart from this, Sunil made significant contributions in the killings of Anil Dujana, Aadesh, and Dheeraj.