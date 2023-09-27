Kerala health minister’s personal staff members accused of graft

A serious allegation of bribery has been made against the personal staff of Kerala Health Minister Veena George, including Akhil Mathew and Akhil Sajeev, former office secretary at CITU Pathanamthitta. They have been accused of accepting bribes from a person for offering a medical officer’s post.

According to a complaint, the minister’s staff member and associate demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for the appointment of a medical officer.

The complaint, filed by Haridasan Kummali, a native of Malappuram, alleged that Akhil Mathew and Akhil Sajeev, acting as a mediator, demanded a bribe in exchange for the appointment of a Homeo Medical Officer at the Ayush Kendra,

Advertisement

Haridasan disclosed to the media that he paid Rs 1 lakh to Mathew and Rs 75,000 to Akhil Sajeev. These payments were intended to secure a temporary job for his daughter-in-law, Dr. Nitha Raj, at Ayush Kendra.

The state health minister, however, strongly defended her personal staff. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, she dismissed the allegations as fake. She said the complaint was received on September 13. After examining the facts, it was determined that the allegation was baseless.

“The complaint was forwarded to the police. The police were asked to investigate if there was an attempt to falsely implicate the staff member. The personnel staff member has also lodged a complaint with the police,” she said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan called the complaint against the health minister’s staff serious.

“This is a state with a chief minister who said if the village assistant is taking bribes, the village officer will know about it. So, should not the minister know how the PA works? Does the minister not know anything that goes on in the office?,” Satheesan asked