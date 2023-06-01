A case has been registered by Government Railway Police (GRP) following after a fire broke out in a coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train at Kannur railway station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said, railway officials.

A miscreant activity is suspected behind the incident and a forensic team has also reached the spot to investigate the incident. “Officials are suspecting a miscreant activity behind the fire, based on a complaint given by the on-duty Station Master a case has been registered by GRP. A forensic team has also reached the incident site,” said Railways in a statement.

The incident occurred at 1:25 am on Thursday when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train (16307) was stationed at Kannur railway station. Three fire department teams worked for hours to extinguish the fire, however, the coach was completely destroyed in the blaze.

It is to be noted that it’s the second fire incident reported in Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. On April 2, a fire broke out in the same train in which Shahrukh Saifi (27), a resident of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, had set ablaze by pouring flammable fuel on the passengers when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. In the incident, three people died and nine suffered burn injuries.

Later, Saifi was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police and Central Intelligence agencies.