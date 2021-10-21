Kerala fake antique dealer case: Italy-based woman’s statement recorded

The crime branch has recorded the statement through video conferencing of Italy-based Kerala woman Anitha Pullayil, sources said, in connection with the Kerala fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal case.

Anitha’s name surfaced after Mavunkal’s arrest and she was seen in pictures with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former DGP Loknath Behra.

Through the Loka Kerala Sabha, Anitha, who is from Thrissur but based in Italy, became acquaintances of Behra, Mavunkal and several other bigwigs.

When she was accused of being involved in the case, she came live on TV news channels and said that she is engaged in charities and will cooperate will police.

Incidentally, there are reports that while the two were good friends and she is understood to have told the police that it was after knowing that Mavunkal was a fraud, she ended her friendship with him.

Mavunkal is presently under judicial custody and on 19 October, the local police registered a case against him under POCSO charges after a 17-year-old girl complained of violating her.