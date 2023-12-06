Logo

Logo

# World

25 dead after bus plunges off cliff in Philippines

At least 25 persons were killed when a passenger bus plunged off a cliff in Antique province in central Philippines, local media reported.

IANS | New Delhi | December 6, 2023 11:45 am

25 dead after bus plunges off cliff in Philippines

25 dead after bus plunges off cliff in Philippines

At least 25 persons were killed when a passenger bus plunged off a cliff in Antique province in central Philippines, local media reported.

The bus, carrying 53 passengers, was travelling west from Iloilo City to San Jose de Buenavista in Antique province when it crashed into a concrete road barrier before plunging into a ravine shortly before 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday in Hamtic town.

The deaths include the bus driver and his collector, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local news web ABS-CBN.

Advertisement

Quoting the Antique provincial government, Panay News, a regional newspaper, reported that two critically wounded passengers, including a male from Kenya, were taken to a hospital in Iloilo City for treatment.

Emergency workers are rescuing the survivors and retrieving the bodies of the people in the ravine.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Maritime disputes

Maritime disputes across the vast South China Sea have ratcheted up in recent years as an increasingly assertive China militarises disputed islands and confronts its regional rivals over their competing claims in the strategically important and resource-rich waterway.