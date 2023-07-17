Kerala Congress to hold seminar on UCC in Kozhikode on 22 July

Close on the heels of the CPI-M’s seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Kozhikode, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) has decided to hold a ‘bahuswaratha sadassu’ (diversity meet), against the Centre government’s move to implement the UCC, in Kozhikode next Saturday.

Prominent personalities from political, social and cultural realms will participate in the seminar. KPCC president K Sudhakaran has appointed senior party leader and MP K Muraleedharan MP chairman of the ‘bahuswaratha sadassu’ (diversity meet) scheduled to be held in Kozhikode next Saturday.

Muralidharan said all political parties and Muslim organisations, except the LDF and BJP will be invited to attend the ‘bahuswaratha sadassu’.

“All political parties and Muslim organisations, except the LDF and BJP, will be invited to attend the ‘bahuswaratha sadassu’. We will ensure that everyone, including Muslim women, will get an opportunity to express their concerns regarding the UCC at the seminar,” Muralidharan said.

The CPI-M leadership drew flak from Muslim women activists for not giving opportunity to Muslim women to speak at the seminar the party had conducted on the UCC in Kozhikode last Saturday to raise voice against the Modi Government’s move. It is Muslim women who faced difficulties under the Muslim Personal Law. In this context, a seminar to discuss the UCC should have included Muslim women as speakers, they said.

Meanwhile, Bahauddin Muhammad Nadavi, a member of Samasta Mushavara, said on Monday that the Samasta participated in the CPI-M’s seminar not according to the decision of the Musawara, but as per the decision of the leadership of Samasta.

He conveyed his opposition to any changes in the Muslim personal law. Speaking in Malappuram, he said, “The Muslim Personal Law should not be changed.”

Nadvi said the Communist movements have historically been against the Muslim community. “We cannot agree with communist ideology,” he added.