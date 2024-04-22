Clash erupts following procession of CPIM LS candidate in Howrah

Some CPI-M workers were allegedly attacked during an election campaign rally in Mallikpara in Sankrail in Howrah, this afternoon causing tension in the area. A huge police contingent was deployed in the area to prevent any further untoward incident.

No one was arrested in this connection. The Trinamul Congress was blamed for the attack, which allegation the ruling party in the state has denied. CPI-M candidate Sabyasachi Chatterjee campaigned this morning in Howrah Sadar.His rally was followed by a procession in Shibpur. Violence erupted at the end of the procession in Mallikpara, Sankrail.

It was alleged that CPI-M workers and supporters were attacked during the procession. This incident briefly created a tense situation in the area. Upon hearing of the attack, the CPI-M Lok Sabha candidate Sabyasachi rushed back to Mallikpara from Shibpur. He also spoke with local residents. He then expressed his anger in front of journalists, stating that there will be no benefit in resorting to violence and seeking to instill fear.” In the aftermath of this incident, it has been announced that complaints will be filed with the Election Commission of India. The CPI-M candidate will also demand heightened security in the Howrah Sadar area, marking the polling stations as highly sensitive.

The Trinamul Congress, meanwhile, questioned the allegation that its party workers were involved in the incident. A spokesperson stated, “We don’t know if the attack actually happened. If any Trinamul workers are found to be involved in this incident, action will surely be taken.” This incident has caused unrest in the entire area. To prevent any further disturbances, a large police force has been deployed in the area.