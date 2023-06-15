Kerala Congress shares video of alleged water leak inside Vande Bharat Express compartment

A video capturing a train ride has taken social media by storm, as it reveals an unexpected occurrence inside one of the train’s compartments.

The footage showcases water seeping into the train, prompting a diligent worker to quickly collect the dripping water in a plastic container, ensuring minimal inconvenience for the passengers.

Speculation has arisen on social media, suggesting that this incident unfolded aboard the Vande Bharat Express.

The Kerala Congress took to Twitter to criticize the Modi government, using this video as an example.

The video, shared through Congress Kerala’s Twitter account, alleges that the train experienced water leakage from its roof during a rainy spell.

“Farewell blankets, hello umbrellas: Vande Bharat redefines comfort,” they wrote.

https://twitter.com/INCKerala/status/1668985504564428804

South Railways, however, denied the allegations in a tweet.

“No such incident has happened in the Vande Bharat running in Kerala. Nor this incident has haapened in other two Vande Bharat train services running in Southern Railway,” the tweet said.

It is noteworthy that the Indian government has been actively expanding the Vande Bharat train fleet. Five new Vande Bharat Express trains are slated to commence operations on June 26th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate these semi-high-speed trains via a video conference.

The Vande Bharat Express is a train service provided by the Indian Railways, catering to short-distance travel and modeled after the widely acclaimed Shatabdi Express. These trains offer convenient day travel options, connecting major Indian cities within a single day’s journey.

The video’s circulation has prompted various reactions on social media, with some users expressing disappointment over what they perceive as a waste of taxpayer money.

In contrast, others injected humor into the situation, jokingly referring to it as a brand-new service providing a refreshing water adventure inside the train.

“Little did we know that Vande Bharat Express had incorporated shower facilities within their train compartments” quipped one user, while another jokingly questioned the page’s intent, wondering why they were spreading negativity about this unique experience of free showers inside the train.