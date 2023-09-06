Kerala CM flays move to change the name of India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday came out against the Centre government’s reported move to change the name of India as Bharat.

Chief Minister Vijayan said that the central government’s move to change the name of India, is a continuation of repeated attempts to destroy the country’s pluralism. All the people should be ready to protest together against this narrow politics, he said

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister asked as to why there is so much fear of the word India.“Why is there so much fear of the word India,” he asked, and said from school levels. children are taught “India is my country; all Indians are my brothers and sisters.”

The move behind the exclusion of the word ‘India’ is against the Constitution and the country itself, he said.

“In its first Article, the Constitution describes our country as ‘India, that is Bharat’. Similarly, the ‘Preamble’ of the Constitution begins by saying ‘We, the people of India’. The central government is moving to amend the constitution in such a way as to exclude the word India from it,” CM Vijayan said.

“As a prelude to change the name of India, the invitation letter to the leaders of the countries participating in the G20 summit has been written as ‘President of Bharath,’ instead of ‘President of India’. This is against the very essence of the Constitution,” he said.

Stating that no political move should be a step against the nation and should not be undemocratic and unconstitutional, Chief Minister Vijayan urged the central government to withdraw from its move to change the name of the country.