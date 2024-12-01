Kejriwal’s response on Balyan’s arrest, portraying man who threw liquid as criminal exposed his dark side: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday claimed that the incidents including the alleged liquid splashing on the AAP chief, apprehension of MLA and a court’s order in matter of desecration of religious texts by a AAP MLA, have exposed the dark face of Arvind Kejriwal and his party.

He hit out at Kejriwal over his response to these events, calling it highly disappointing.

Sachdeva claimed that a young man, whose job was lost due to alleged administrative mistakes and negligence by the Delhi government, tried to throw water on Kejriwal on Saturday.

The BJP leader alleged that the AAP chief portrayed him like a criminal and did not understand his sentiments.

Speaking on the arrest and remand of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, Sachdeva has said that the saffron party has gathered evidence over his alleged involvement in criminal activities, and on Monday, the representatives will meet the Delhi Police Commissioner to provide this information.

Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal has played with the lives of the poor in every assembly election and has no respect for anyone’s emotions.

As per saffron party’s state unit chief, Kejriwal seems to be losing public support, while Sachdeva also alleged that the environment of distress regarding criminals and gangsters mentioned by the AAP chief is something he created himself.

He added that people of the city are demanding answers from Kejriwal regarding MLA Naresh Balyan’s alleged links with gangster Nandu and AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s alleged desecration of religious texts.

Sachdeva expressed shock that instead of addressing these issues which were related to his party leaders, the AAP chief is defending both individuals.

He further claimed that despite having put on board prominent lawyers by AAP to defend Balyan, the honourable court granted police remand, underscoring the strength of the case against the AAP leader.

He also expressed the hope that the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel, would automatically revoke the membership of convicted Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav, as directed by a Punjab court.