Delhi education minister ordered audit of private schools’ accounts before fee hike; AAP’s false perception game will fail: Sachdeva

Responding to AAP’s allegations regarding fee hikes in private schools, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said that party leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi are disgruntled and unable to accept that the people of Delhi have rejected their government.

Sachdeva said that Education Minister Asish Sood had already issued instructions on Monday that SDMs will get the accounts of all the 1,665 private schools audited in Delhi before any fee hike, claiming that AAP leaders’ ploy to create false perceptions would not succeed.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, be it power subsidy or imposing PPAC on consumers, the previous AAP government allegedly indulged in corruption with private power discoms. Similarly, in matters like cleaning sewers or ensuring water supply, the government led by Kejriwal failed in totality, as Delhi Jal Board officials under them allegedly siphoned off over Rs 60,000 crores, Sachdeva claimed.

Further slamming the previous AAP government, the BJP leader alleged that during its tenure, costs overshot in hospital building construction, fake medicines were distributed, and the health sector was hit by corruption.

Speaking about the education sector during AAP’s rule, he claimed there was a scam in classroom construction, while less than 5 per cent of schools were audited, allowing fee hikes wrongfully.

The Delhi BJP president said that having lost power due to massive corruption in the education, power, water, and health sectors during their tenure, AAP leaders are now trying to create the perception that all is not well under the new BJP regime.