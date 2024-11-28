Kejriwal’s claims on Delhi’s growth completely hollow: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Thursday, alleged that the

claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the

development and good governance in the national capital are completely

hollow, nothing more than publicity stunts.

Sachdeva contended that the people of the city have many questions

regarding the failure and corruption of the AAP government.

The BJP leader posed a major question to the AAP chief who was

responsible for the deaths caused by cold, fire in illegal hospitals,

lack of treatment in government shelters, drowning during

waterlogging, and electric shocks on the streets in Delhi this year

alone.

The saffron party’s state unit chief said that the people of Delhi

want a direct answer from Kejriwal regarding the 34 deaths caused by

drowning, 16 deaths from electric shocks, the death of seven children

in a fire at an illegal hospital, 15 deaths in Asha Kiran Home, and

the 180 homeless deaths from cold in January.

He said that Kejriwal and CM Atishi’s government are accountable to

the people of Delhi, and these 252 deaths could have been prevented if

the government had acted responsibly.

Kejriwal, he said, raised questions on Delhi’s law and order even

though he knows most of the criminal cases in Delhi are solved by the

Delhi Police within 24 to 48 hours, along with the arrest of the

culprits.

Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of trying to divert public attention from

his government’s failures by exaggerating crime cases and claimed that

the people of Delhi know the truth, understand it, and will not fall

for his false propaganda.