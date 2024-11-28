Kejriwal’s claims on Delhi’s growth completely hollow: Sachdeva

Nangloi residents protested against Kejriwal over civic woes: Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva
When Kejriwal came calling them to shed political tears over an incident in September, the public saw his insincere intentions: Yogendra Chandolia
Sachdeva contended that the people of the city have many questions
regarding the failure and corruption of the AAP government.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Thursday, alleged that the
claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the
development and good governance in the national capital are completely
hollow, nothing more than publicity stunts.
The BJP leader posed a major question to the AAP chief who was
responsible for the deaths caused by cold, fire in illegal hospitals,
lack of treatment in government shelters, drowning during
waterlogging, and electric shocks on the streets in Delhi this year
alone.
The saffron party’s state unit chief said that the people of Delhi
want a direct answer from Kejriwal regarding the 34 deaths caused by
drowning, 16 deaths from electric shocks, the death of seven children
in a fire at an illegal hospital, 15 deaths in Asha Kiran Home, and
the 180 homeless deaths from cold in January.
He said that Kejriwal and CM Atishi’s government are accountable to
the people of Delhi, and these 252 deaths could have been prevented if
the government had acted responsibly.
Kejriwal, he said, raised questions on Delhi’s law and order even
though he knows most of the criminal cases in Delhi are solved by the
Delhi Police within 24 to 48 hours, along with the arrest of the
culprits.
Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of trying to divert public attention from
his government’s failures by exaggerating crime cases and claimed that
the people of Delhi know the truth, understand it, and will not fall
for his false propaganda.
