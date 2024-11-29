Kejriwal slams Centre over Delhi’s law and order, urges Shah to curb crime

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the BJP-led Centre during a debate in the Assembly, alleging that it was unable to control crime in the national capital, where shootouts, extortion bids, and kidnappings were taking place frequently.

Kejriwal hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the alleged deterioration in law and order situation in the national capital.

Citing alarming statistics and recent incidents, Kejriwal accused the central government of turning Delhi into a ‘Gangster Capital’.

Speaking on the floor of the House, the AAP chief said that it is unfortunate that such a day has come when criminal activity has become so rampant that it now requires a dedicated discussion in the Assembly.

He further said, “Ten years ago, the people of Delhi entrusted us with the responsibility of building schools and hospitals, improving electricity and water supply, and repairing roads. We fulfilled these responsibilities. We improved schools and hospitals; enhanced healthcare services, and improved the electricity supply. In many areas, we improved the water supply, and work is ongoing in others. We repaired several roads, and work on the remaining ones is underway,” he added.

He stressed that one area continues to worsen: law and order. He said, “Delhi is a half-state. Half of the responsibility lies with the Delhi government, and the other half with the central government. The people of Delhi entrusted the BJP-led central government with the responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of Delhi residents and maintaining law and order. This responsibility falls directly on the shoulders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” the AAP chief added.

Kejriwal also highlighted several recent crime incidents that took place in different areas of the city, while criticising the Union Home Minister for allegedly crippling the law and order situation in the national capital.

“Traders have shut down their family businesses and shifted to other states,” Kejriwal claimed, citing the rise in extortion calls.

He also claimed that kidnappings have increased in Delhi along with extortion bids, referring to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Kejriwal also claimed that several gangs are operating in Delhi and they no longer fear the police. He also highlighted the recent stabbing death of a constable in South East Delhi’s Govindpuri.

He urged the Union Home Minister to take action to curb crime and make Delhi a safer place.