No summer action plan by AAP govt in MCD, says Raja Iqbal

Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday alleged that irrigation in parks under the civic authority is severely affected due to non-functional tube wells across the national capital.

Terming it a failure of AAP, Singh said that the civic government lacks a proper summer action plan for the maintenance of the parks falling under its jurisdiction.

The former mayor claimed that in the Keshavpuram Zone alone, tube wells in 94 parks are non-functional, leading to the poor condition of parks. “If irrigation is not carried out, grass will dry up and turn into dust, which will then contribute to air pollution,” he added.

Furthermore, Singh said that the Mayor should have prepared an action plan before summer to ensure proper park maintenance, but the AAP government paid no attention.

Moreover, Yogesh Verma, Chairman of the Keshavpuram Zone, alleged that during AAP’s tenure in Delhi, the government deliberately withheld funds allocated for park maintenance. Now, due to the AAP government in the corporation, the situation has worsened to the extent that there are not even enough resources to water the plants in the parks.