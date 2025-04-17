Logo

# India

We are in touch with Belgium for Mehul Choksi’s extradition: India

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 17, 2025 5:47 pm

Photo: ANI

India on Thursday said it is working closely with Belgium for the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who was recently arrested in the European country.

“Based on our extradition request, he was arrested. We are working closely with the Belgium side on his extradition so that he can face trial in the country,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

Choksi is wanted by Indian agencies in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case.

