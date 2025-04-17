Sarma urges India to move beyond illusions of peace with Pakistan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called upon the Indian leadership to accept what he termed the “enduring civilizational divide” between India and Pakistan, urging the country to abandon long-held notions of reconciliation with its neighbour.

The remarks come in response to recent comments made by Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, who underscored the ideological and strategic distinctions between the two countries.

Quoting Munir’s assertions, he wrote, “General Munir has categorically highlighted the deep-rooted ideological gulf that separates our two nations — in religion, customs, traditions, thought, and ambition.”

CM Sarma went further, asserting that this divide was not just political or historical, but civilizational in nature.

“This reaffirmation of the two-nation theory reminds us why Pakistan was created in the first place because of these irreconcilable differences. The delineation is clear; our paths are divergent,” he stated.

“It is now incumbent upon us to fortify our nation, uphold our dharma, and cherish our civilizational values,” the chief Minister wrote in micro blogging site X.

“By doing so, we can ensure that our nation’s stature and influence ascend to unparalleled heights,” he said.