Kejriwal slams CEC Rajiv Kumar over Yamuna water poisoning row: “He wants a job after retirement”

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, accusing him of engaging in politics and challenging the poll body officials to drink the contaminated Yamuna water.

After receiving a second letter from the poll body over his Yamuna water poisoning allegations, Kejriwal said CEC Rajiv Kumar wants a job after his retirement.

“The Election Commission (EC) is doing politics because Rajiv Kumar wants a job after retirement. I would like to tell him that history will not forgive him. He has damaged the Election Commission unlike anyone else in the history of India,” Kejriwal said during a press conference in Delhi.

The AAP chief further took on the Election Commission, challenging the three election commissioners, including CEC Rajiv Kumar, to drink the Yamuna water. “I know they will put me in jail within two days. Let them do it…If he wants to do politics, let him contest elections from any seat in Delhi…I will send three bottles (containing 7 PPM ammonia-contaminated water with chlorine mixed into it) to the Election Commission as well…, to Rajiv Kumar. Let the three Election Commissioners consume these in a press conference, and we will admit our mistake,” the AAP national convenor stated. Advertisement His scathing remarks came hours after the Election Commission of India asked the former Delhi chief minister not to mix issues of increased ammonia in the Yamuna River with his serious allegations of Yamuna poisoning with mass genocide, equating with the act of war between two nations. Advertisement In a fresh letter to AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, the Commission granted him another opportunity to explain why action should not be taken for his serious allegations of promoting disharmony, the enmity between different groups, overall public disorder and unrest. The poll body asked the AAP Chief that without mixing the issue of poisoning with increased ammonia in Yamuna, he should provide factual evidence with specific and pointed responses to type, quantity, nature, manner of poisoning of Yamuna and details of engineers, location, and methodology of detecting the poison by Delhi Jal Board engineers by Friday 11 am, failing which the Commission will take appropriate decision in the matter.