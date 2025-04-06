PM inaugurates railway projects in S Lanka built with Indian assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, on Sunday participated in a ceremony to inaugurate and launch two railway projects built with Indian assistance at Anuradhapura in the island nation.

The two leaders inaugurated the 128-km Maho-Omanthai railway line refurbished with Indian assistance of $91.27 million, followed by the launch of construction of an advanced signaling system from Maho to Anuradhapura, being built with Indian grant assistance.

‘’Boosting connectivity and enhancing friendship! In Anuradhapura, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and I jointly inaugurated the track upgradation of the existing Maho-Omanthai railway line. The signalling project which involves the installation of an advanced signalling and telecommunication system along the Maho-Anuradhapura section was also launched. India is proud to support Sri Lanka in various aspects of their development journey,’’ the PM wrote on X.

These landmark railway modernisation projects, implemented under the India-Sri Lanka development partnership, represent a significant milestone in strengthening north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka. They would facilitate fast and efficient movement of both passenger and freight traffic across the country.

PM Modi and the Sri Lankan leader also visited the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple at Anuradhapura and offered prayers at the revered Mahabodhi tree.

The tree is believed to have grown from the Bo sapling that was brought to Sri Lanka by Sangamitta Maha Theri from India in the 3rd Century BCE. The temple stands as a testament to the strong civilizational linkages that form the foundation of the close India-Sri Lanka partnership.

‘’Offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. It’s a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism. It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us,’’ Mr Modi wrote on X.

Later, the PM left for home at the end of his three-day visit to Sri Lanka. ‘’Deeply grateful to President Dissanayake, the people and Government of Sri Lanka for the warmth extended during my visit. Be it in Colombo or Anuradhapura, this visit has reaffirmed the deep cultural, spiritual and civilisational ties between our two nations. It will surely add momentum to our bilateral relations,’’ he said in a social media post.