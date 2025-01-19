Kejriwal seeks Aggarwal community’s support ahead of Delhi polls

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal met representatives of the Aggarwal community at his residence on Sunday, urging them to support the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Expressing his gratitude on social media platform X, Kejriwal stated, “Met with representatives of the Aggarwal community at my residence today and thanked them for their continued support to the Aam Aadmi Party. With the blessings of Maharaja Agrasen, we have served the people of Delhi with sincerity and will continue to do so in the future.”

AAP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sushil Gupta highlighted that members from all 70 constituencies of Delhi came together to demonstrate the unity of the Aggarwal community in supporting Kejriwal.

“Arvind Kejriwal himself belongs to the Aggarwal community. The BJP has subjected him to numerous injustices, including imprisonment and false cases. The threats from agencies like the ED and CBI go beyond him; they affect the entire community, which has voiced its opposition to such actions,” Dr Gupta said.

Rajesh Goyal, National President of the Aggarwal Samaj Ki Awaaz organization, noted that assembly presidents from all Delhi constituencies, along with their teams, met Kejriwal to discuss their concerns.

“Our community is so fearful today that it hesitates to express its political affiliations openly. This fear stems from a deliberate political conspiracy. Everyone knows that wherever the Aggarwal community resides, it excels through its capabilities. This excellence has led some to attempt to marginalize the community in politics,” Goyal remarked.