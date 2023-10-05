Kejriwal says allegations against Sanjay Singh ‘false’, probe ‘wastage of time’

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister, said all allegations levelled against AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were false and, so far, there was nothing that shows the AAP leader was involved in any wrongdoing. He said this during an interaction with several reporters here, on Thursday.

Kejriwal further said all this probe “game” was “time wastage” for everyone, including the probe agencies. He said the government must invest time and energy in working for the country and focus on its development rather than “playing such a useless blame game”.

On being asked about former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Kejriwal said the matter was sub-judice and he had nothing to comment on it. However, he added that the feeling was that a false case had been made (against members of his government and party).

Sanjay Singh, who the ED had arrested on Wednesday evening in the Delhi liquor scam, was produced before the court on Thursday.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s plea seeking his remand for 10 days and instead remanded Singh for five days in ED’s custody for interrogation until October 10.

While the ED was taking Singh out of the court, the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters following him that all allegations levelled against him were false and baseless. He further said no matter whatever the (Modi) government does with him, he wasn’t scared.